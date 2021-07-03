BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 164,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIPT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

