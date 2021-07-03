BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,377 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $302,000.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.86. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

