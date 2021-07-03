BlackRock Inc. Purchases 24,927 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.49% of Sohu.com worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 75,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SOHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.