Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE BTT opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

