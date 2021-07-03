Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE BTT opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $26.30.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.