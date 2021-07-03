BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

MYJ opened at $15.95 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

