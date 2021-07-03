BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 85,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

