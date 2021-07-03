BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,549,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,798. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

