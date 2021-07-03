BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
