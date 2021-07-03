BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

