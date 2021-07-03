Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $231.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $232.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.