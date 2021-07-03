Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CleanSpark by 22,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $16.46 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

