Blair William & Co. IL Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,249.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,622,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,718,000 after buying an additional 9,571,757 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 890.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 550,797 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 494,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 445,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

