Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $223,000 Investment in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

HCCI opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $719.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

