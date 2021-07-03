Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $345,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCE opened at $8.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.