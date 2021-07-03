Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,851 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 941,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.