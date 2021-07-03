BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $46.51. 208,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,336. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

