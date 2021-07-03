BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.99 ($68.22).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €52.47 ($61.73) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.22.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

