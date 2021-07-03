BOMB (BOMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $187,345.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $187,345.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,532.27 or 0.99889519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007984 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00055332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,917 coins and its circulating supply is 905,129 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars.

