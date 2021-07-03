Bondly Hits One Day Volume of $281,001.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bondly has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $281,001.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00726852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.66 or 0.07478148 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

