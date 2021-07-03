BonusCloud Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $898,353.74 and $39,934.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 510.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.84 or 0.00746722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

