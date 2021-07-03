BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 410,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPT stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

