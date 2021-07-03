Breakline Capital LLC Invests $5.67 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,804 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Intuit accounts for about 3.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.64. 1,072,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,039. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $500.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

