Breakline Capital LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $56.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,508.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

