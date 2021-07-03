Breakline Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.45. The stock has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

