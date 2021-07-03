Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgestone stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 174.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

