Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $164.41 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.87 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.