Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $50.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $47.15 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $202.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.78 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $282.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.91 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $615.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

