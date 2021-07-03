Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $2,030,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 36.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

