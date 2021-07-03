Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $239.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.31 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $227.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $950.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 91,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,508. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

