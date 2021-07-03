Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $241.00

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

AON stock opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. AON has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

