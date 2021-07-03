Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT at $100.53

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.