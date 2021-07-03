Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $22.71

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 755,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,605. The firm has a market cap of $491.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

