Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) PT at $407.35

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $407.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $372.82 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

