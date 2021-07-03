Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $130.20

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.72. 256,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

