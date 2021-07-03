Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last three months. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

