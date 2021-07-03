Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $211.98

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.98.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

