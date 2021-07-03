Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Savings Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $76.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

