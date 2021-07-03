Brokers Offer Predictions for Tenneco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.60. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $2,008,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 251,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $2,735,775.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock valued at $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

