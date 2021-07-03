Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BBU.UN opened at C$56.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.29. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of C$34.28 and a 1 year high of C$59.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

