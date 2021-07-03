Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.84

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 2278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,353,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $4,478,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

