Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,564 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

