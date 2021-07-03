BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

BRT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

