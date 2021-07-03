Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. 1,415,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,369. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

