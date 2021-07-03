Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

