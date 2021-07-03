Burger Swap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $45.57 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00010504 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00751742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00080818 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,855,890 coins and its circulating supply is 12,480,890 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.