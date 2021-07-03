Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

