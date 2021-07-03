Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

