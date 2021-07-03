Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.59. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 855,980 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 11.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.