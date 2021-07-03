Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.24 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
