Cambiar Investors LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.13. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

