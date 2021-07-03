Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 811,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.